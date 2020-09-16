Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Ascendis Pharma (ASND) yesterday and set a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $142.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.29, a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $158.93 and a one-year low of $90.06. Currently, Ascendis Pharma has an average volume of 196.6K.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. Through its TransCon technology, it develops a pipeline of sustained release prodrug therapies including endocrinology product candidates to support the market. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.