Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Aptiv (APTV), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $93.57, close to its 52-week high of $102.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aptiv with a $107.87 average price target, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Based on Aptiv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion and GAAP net loss of $366 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.63 billion and had a net profit of $274 million.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment covers component and systems integration in connectivity and security solutions, as well as advanced software development and autonomous driving technologies. The Eliminations and Other segment comprises of elimination of inter-segment transactions, other expenses, and income of a non-operating or strategic nature. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.