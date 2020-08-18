Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on American Express (AXP)

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to American Express (AXP), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $102.00 average price target.

American Express’ market cap is currently $80.85B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.84.

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products, and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services and Corporate & Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate & Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

