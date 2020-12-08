Oppenheimer Releases a Buy Rating on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agile Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Agile Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGRX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.