Oppenheimer Reiterates Their Sell Rating on Amarin (AMRN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reiterated a Sell rating on Amarin (AMRN) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 51.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Anchiano Therapeutics, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Amarin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.13.

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $33.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMRN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, John Thero, the President & CEO of AMRN bought 11,601 shares for a total of $29,003.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

