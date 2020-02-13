Oppenheimer Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer reiterated a Hold rating on Agios Pharma (AGIO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.83.

Based on Agios Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $91.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AGIO in relation to earlier this year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

