Oppenheimer Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Fiserv (FISV)

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene reiterated a Buy rating on Fiserv (FISV) yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.89, close to its 52-week high of $125.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 86.7% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $130.71 average price target, representing a 5.7% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fiserv’s market cap is currently $84.23B and has a P/E ratio of 57.26. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.58.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FISV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Lynn Mccreary, the CLO of FISV sold 18,000 shares for a total of $2,005,020.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the Payments, Financial, and Corporate and Other segments.