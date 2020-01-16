Oppenheimer Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Denny’s (DENN)

Oppenheimer analyst Michael Tamas reiterated a Buy rating on Denny’s (DENN) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.14.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denny’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.83.

Based on Denny’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $49.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $11.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DENN in relation to earlier this year.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd.