Oppenheimer Reiterates a Buy Rating on Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Wayfair (W), with a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $267.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 79.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wayfair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $324.29, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Wayfair’s market cap is currently $26.57B and has a P/E ratio of -107.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 133 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.