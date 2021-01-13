Oppenheimer Reiterates a Buy Rating on Denny’s (DENN)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Denny’s (DENN), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 68.9% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Yum China Holdings.

Denny’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Denny’s’ market cap is currently $909.3M and has a P/E ratio of 85.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.08.

Denny’s Corp. operates as a family restaurant chain, which owns and operates Denny’s restaurant brand. It provides breakfast, lunch and dinner including craveable burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrees. The company also offers appetizers and desserts cater to the late-night crowd. It has various franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across Canada, Costa Rica, Guam, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico & the United States. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.