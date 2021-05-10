Oppenheimer Reiterates a Buy Rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 35.1% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamedica Therapeutics, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25.

The company has a one-year high of $10.33 and a one-year low of $4.83. Currently, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 414.4K.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.