Oppenheimer Reiterates a Buy Rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 48.5% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Aerie Pharma.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $13.49 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 566.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AVDL in relation to earlier this year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. It offers Bloxiverz, Vazculep, and Akovaz. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.