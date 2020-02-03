Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Vanda (VNDA)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Hold rating on Vanda (VNDA) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.75, close to its 52-week low of $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 52.2% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vanda is a Hold with an average price target of $18.50, a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Vanda’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $100 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $10.36 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VNDA in relation to earlier this year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. It intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.