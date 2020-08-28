Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

In a report issued on August 17, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters (URBN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 78.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.67, implying a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Urban Outfitters’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $588 million and GAAP net loss of $138 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $864 million and had a net profit of $32.59 million.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the Retail, and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment contains the Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, Terrain, and Urban Outfitters brands; and its Food and Beverage division. The Wholesale segment designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, active wear, and home goods under the Free People, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters brands. The company was founded by Richard A. Hayne and Scott A. Belair in 1970 and is headquartered at Philadelphia, PA.

