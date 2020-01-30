Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Tractor Supply (TSCO), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Williams-Sonoma, Monro Muffler, and Home Depot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $107.80 average price target, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.25 and a one-year low of $82.62. Currently, Tractor Supply has an average volume of 1.18M.

Tractor Supply Co. engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.