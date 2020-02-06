Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh reiterated a Hold rating on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL) today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $201.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprouts Farmers, Sally Beauty, and Ulta Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $224.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $220.42 and a one-year low of $147.62. Currently, The Estée Lauder Companies has an average volume of 1.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EL in relation to earlier this year.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MžAžC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced.