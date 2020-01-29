Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Stryker (SYK)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Hold rating on Stryker (SYK) today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $214.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, and ConforMIS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stryker with a $231.00 average price target, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $223.45 and a one-year low of $174.79. Currently, Stryker has an average volume of 1.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SYK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Srikant Datar, a Director at SYK bought 1,500 shares for a total of $79,635.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems.