Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Stericycle (SRCL)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle (SRCL) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.74, close to its 52-week high of $69.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stericycle is a Hold with an average price target of $68.17.

The company has a one-year high of $69.17 and a one-year low of $38.45. Currently, Stericycle has an average volume of 360.2K.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.