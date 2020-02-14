Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on SPS Commerce (SPSC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.69, close to its 52-week high of $62.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.3% and a 96.1% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Liveperson, and BlackLine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SPS Commerce with a $71.00 average price target.

SPS Commerce’s market cap is currently $2.09B and has a P/E ratio of 67.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.07.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels.