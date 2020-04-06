Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Prothena (PRTA)

Brian Anderson- April 5, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Prothena (PRTA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.7% and a 29.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $6.72. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 201.5K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

