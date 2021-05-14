Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on New Relic (NEWR)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on New Relic (NEWR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.64, close to its 52-week low of $52.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Relic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.50.

New Relic’s market cap is currently $3.59B and has a P/E ratio of -22.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.66.

New Relic, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based instrumentation and analytics platform that enables users to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time. It offers New Relic APM, MOBILE, SYNTHETICS, INFRASTRUCTURE, and INSIGHTS. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.