Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on April 1. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $161.83, close to its 52-week high of $165.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $168.00 average price target, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $165.70 and a one-year low of $90.78. Currently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average volume of 14.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 208 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JPM in relation to earlier this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides financial and investment banking services. It operates through the major segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset & Wealth Management. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

