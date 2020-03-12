Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on H&R Block (HRB)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on H&R Block (HRB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.72, close to its 52-week low of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H&R Block is a Hold with an average price target of $22.50, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on H&R Block’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $130 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $127 million.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.