Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on eGain (EGAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on eGain (EGAN) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.00, close to its 52-week low of $8.63.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for eGain.

Based on eGain’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.23 million and net profit of $1.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.16 million and had a net profit of $1.97 million.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.