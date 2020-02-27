Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine (EDIT) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Editas Medicine with a $38.00 average price target, a 69.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.37 and a one-year low of $19.29. Currently, Editas Medicine has an average volume of 828.9K.

Editas Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR); and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).