Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $100.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar Tree with a $115.50 average price target, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Dollar Tree’s market cap is currently $23.24B and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Thomas A. Saunders, a Director at DLTR bought 3,071 shares for a total of $287,810.

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount variety retail store operator that sells items for $1 or less. The company operates over 15,000 stores in the United States and Canada under the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands. It offers a wide range of quality everyday general merchandise in several categories, including candy and food, housewares, seasonal goods, health and beauty care, stationery, books, personal accessories, toys, gifts, party goods, and other consumer items.

