Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Conn’s (CONN)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Hold rating on Conn’s (CONN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 78.2% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Conn’s with a $13.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.56 and a one-year low of $2.83. Currently, Conn’s has an average volume of 409.5K.

Conn’s, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. It also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. The firm operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories. The Credit segment provides in-house consumer credit programs that offer standardized credit decisions, including down payment, limit amounts, and credit terms. The company was founded by Edward Eastham in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.