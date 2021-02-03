Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Capri Holdings (CPRI). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.97, close to its 52-week high of $46.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 78.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Capri Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.07, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $46.79 and a one-year low of $5.42. Currently, Capri Holdings has an average volume of 3.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPRI in relation to earlier this year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. The Versace segment sells Versace luxury ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and home furnishings through directly operated Versace boutiques. The Jimmy Choo segment sells Jimmy Choo luxury goods to end clients through directly operated Jimmy Choo stores. The Michael Kors segment sells Michael Kors products through four primary Michael Kors retail store formats: Collection, Lifestyle, outlet stores and e-commerce. The company was founded by Michael David Kors on December 13, 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.