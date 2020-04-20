Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 45.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.88.

The company has a one-year high of $116.99 and a one-year low of $74.31. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 641.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UTHR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard Giltner, a Director at UTHR sold 5,000 shares for a total of $458,750.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. The firm also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product, and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.