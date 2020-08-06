Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on TransMedics Group (TMDX), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TransMedics Group with a $22.00 average price target.

Based on TransMedics Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.53 million and GAAP net loss of $8.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.9 million.

TransMedics Group, Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation. The company was founded by Waleed H. Hassanein in October 2018 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.