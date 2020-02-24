Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Trade Desk (TTD)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Trade Desk (TTD), with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $301.90, close to its 52-week high of $323.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 78.3% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $273.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trade Desk’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $19.42 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $39.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 115 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology platform for advertising buyers. Its products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.