Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spectrum Brands Holdings with a $102.80 average price target, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Spectrum Brands Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.9B and has a P/E ratio of 18.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SPB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. It operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.