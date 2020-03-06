Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Semtech (SMTC)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Semtech (SMTC), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.08, close to its 52-week low of $37.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Schafer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Semtech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.25, representing a 48.0% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Semtech’s market cap is currently $2.59B and has a P/E ratio of 53.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMTC in relation to earlier this year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products.