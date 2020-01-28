Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on SAP AG (SAP)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG (SAP), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 76.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SPS Commerce, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAP AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.67, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

SAP AG’s market cap is currently $162.6B and has a P/E ratio of 42.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.95.

