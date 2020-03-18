Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.71, close to its 52-week low of $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.7% and a 22.2% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.00, which is a 298.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.32 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.