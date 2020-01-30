Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Plug Power (PLUG)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power (PLUG) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

Rusch has an average return of 75.2% when recommending Plug Power.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #118 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Plug Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.85 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets.

Read More on PLUG: