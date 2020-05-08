Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Outfront Media (OUT)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 48.5% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Outfront Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Based on Outfront Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $488 million and net profit of $45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $452 million and had a net profit of $57.2 million.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing. The company was founded on June 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

