Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch reiterated a Buy rating on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.85, close to its 52-week high of $56.92.

Rusch has an average return of 28.3% when recommending Nextera Energy Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #125 out of 5866 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nextera Energy Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.83.

Based on Nextera Energy Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $253 million and GAAP net loss of $70 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEP in relation to earlier this year.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.