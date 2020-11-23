Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.53, close to its 52-week low of $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 55.6% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marker Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

Marker Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $73.48M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.40.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.