Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

Jason Carr- November 22, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.53, close to its 52-week low of $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 55.6% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marker Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marker Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $73.48M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which specializes in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and innovative peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts