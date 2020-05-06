Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Lendingtree (TREE), with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $234.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 47.7% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, CarGurus, and Sabre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lendingtree is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $306.56, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $279.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $434.95 and a one-year low of $135.73. Currently, Lendingtree has an average volume of 239.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TREE in relation to earlier this year.

LendingTree, Inc. engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, Insurance, and Other. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, and real estate. The Consumer segment includes credit cards, personal loans, small business loans, student loans, auto loans, deposit accounts, and other credit products. The Insurance segment comprises of insurance quote products. The Other segment deals with the resale of online advertising space to third parties and revenue from home improvement referrals. The company was founded Douglas Lebda in April 2008 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

