Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 40.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karuna Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.00, representing a 52.5% upside. In a report issued on July 29, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Karuna Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KRTX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company develops treatments for people afflicted with schizophrenia. Karuna Therapeutics was founded in July 2009 by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko and Peter Jeffrey Conn and is headquartered in Boston, MA.