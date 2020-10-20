Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Ingevity (NGVT)

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ingevity (NGVT), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

Ingevity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.60.

The company has a one-year high of $94.67 and a one-year low of $24.92. Currently, Ingevity has an average volume of 253.4K.

Ingevity Corp engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Process purifications produce a number of activated carbon products for food, water, beverage and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment primarily addresses applications in three product families: pavement technologies, oilfield technologies, and industrial specialties. The company was founded on March 27, 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.