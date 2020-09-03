Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.83.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 46.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fulgent Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.67.

Based on Fulgent Genetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.27 million and net profit of $3.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.42 million and had a net profit of $331K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLGT in relation to earlier this year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company, which focus on offering comprehensive genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information they can use to improve the overall quality of patient care. Its technology platform includes proprietary gene probes, advanced database algorithms, adaptive learning software, and proprietary laboratory information management systems. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.