Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.1% and a 40.0% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Cboe Global Markets.

Focus Financial Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, which is a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Focus Financial Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $337 million and net profit of $20.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $260 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.94 million.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam on July 29, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.