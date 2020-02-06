Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on FireEye (FEYE)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on FireEye (FEYE) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Nice-Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FireEye with a $20.43 average price target, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.34 and a one-year low of $12.66. Currently, FireEye has an average volume of 2.94M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company, which engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.