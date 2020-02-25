Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote (EVER), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.74, close to its 52-week high of $48.23.

Kelly has an average return of 236.2% when recommending EverQuote.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #467 out of 5951 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on EverQuote’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $934K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.