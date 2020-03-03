Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Eaton (ETN)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Eaton (ETN), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 54.0% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eaton with a $108.08 average price target, a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $121.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.78 and a one-year low of $74.29. Currently, Eaton has an average volume of 2.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETN in relation to earlier this year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a diversified power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services; Hydraulics; Aerospace, Vehicle and eMobility.