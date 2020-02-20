Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $370.93, close to its 52-week high of $381.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Yum China Holdings.

Domino’s Pizza has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $309.92, which is a -14.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $320.00 price target.

Domino’s Pizza’s market cap is currently $12.15B and has a P/E ratio of 32.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Andrew Balson, a Director at DPZ bought 6,000 shares for a total of $74,580.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations.

