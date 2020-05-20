Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach reiterated a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE) yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.14, close to its 52-week high of $28.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 45.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Cue Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.35 and a one-year low of $6.54. Currently, Cue Biopharma has an average volume of 294K.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

