Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CenturyLink (CTL)

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on CenturyLink (CTL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for CenturyLink with a $11.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.31 and a one-year low of $8.16. Currently, CenturyLink has an average volume of 13.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CenturyLink, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the Business and Consumer segment. The Business segment offers local and long-distance voice, VPN data network, private line, Ethernet, information technology, wavelength, broadband, colocation and data center services, managed services, professional and other services provided in connection with selling equipment, network security, and various other ancillary services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and government customers, and other communication providers. The Consumer segment provides broadband, local and long-distance voice, video, and other ancillary services to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

Read More on CTL: